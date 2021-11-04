Stories of courage, diversity

Tales of resilience and courage from immigrant women trailblazers are needed for a unique local history project.

The Dandenong-based agency Wellsprings for Women has appointed writer and social historian Lella Cariddi OAM to curate ‘Know My Story’.

Ms Cariddi, who has brought to life many stories of immigrant women in the past, said she wanted to bring together the past and present.

“The collaboration between myself as curator, and the ten women storytellers representing different countries of origin, will explore individual and shared experiences between the old and the new life.

“The population from the multicultural City of Dandenong where the women now live and thrive in, can gain an insight into the courage, and resilience of the participating women whose stories are brought to life, and who, by contributing in so many ways, their footprints have enriched this city.”

Greater Dandenong women from migrant backgrounds and who are active in the community are invited to express their interest.

They could include business owners, social activists, religious leaders, community elders and young leaders.

“This will be a great opportunity for culturally diverse women to not only connect with each other to share their story through an object they brought with them, or with photographs, but also by having their stories published digitally and in print, will enable them to share their unique experiences with Australians from all walks of life,” Ms Cariddi said.

Know My Story transcripts and a short video will be archived and presented regularly at special events such as International Women’s Day in Harmony Square, Dandenong.

It will be used as a teaching tool in local English classes and schools.

The project is supported by the State Government and Public Record Office Victoria.

It is free to take part in the project.

Details: Holly Gordon at Wellsprings for Women, 9701 3740 or 0404 240 591 or holly@wellspringsfor women.com