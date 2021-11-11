Looking Back

Compiled by Dandenong & District Historical Society

100 years ago

24 November 1921

School’s War Record Books

In the Town Hall, Dandenong on Friday assembled the combined school children, teachers, and many parents. The occasion was the presentation of the Education Department’s War Record Book. Which is given to every school in the State, and to those teachers, and dependants of the fallen, who enlisted from the Department. Mr Burgess, District Inspector, said this work of the Education Department commenced seven years ago, at the Town Hall Melbourne. A pledge was given to support the soldiers to the finish. It had been done, and a tribute was paid worldwide to the work of the children in this respect. The book is a compete record of the activities of the department throughout and contains a short biography of all who enlisted from the department. The following schools received copies – Noble Park, Clarinda, Springvale, Narre Warren East, Narre Warren Railway Station, Narre Warren North, Berwick, Harkaway, Dandenong, Dandenong High School; also, personal copies to Lieut Langford, Capt Brooks and Lieut Gibbs MM.

50 years ago

16 November 1971

A Big Success! 50,000 turn over

Dandenong show seems certain to become a two-day event after the success of this year. The profits from gate admissions were double last year’s takings. The show was opened by the Governor of Victoria, Sir Rohan Delecombe as part of a historic spectacle involving guides, scouts, cubs, and brownies. There was also three banks and a Guard of Honour. The weather presented its own challengers but improved for much of the weekend. The official proceedings finished 7.30pm Sunday with the highland and national dancing and the piping of Auld Lang Syne. Sir Rohan said he was impressed with what he and Lady Delecomb had seen, the sheep, cattle, horses and jumping. “It was heartening to see so many young people. The real value of agricultural shows are bringing town and county together.”

20 years ago

19 November 2001

Fightback

A unique crime fighting partnership involving Springvale Police, Greater Dandenong Council and traders was launched today. Members from nearly every arm of the police force will be involved in Operation Builder, an ongoing program aimed at ridding the central business district and Springvale Road shops of anti-social behaviour. Operation Builder is about creating an environment where people can feel safe shopping and going out in Springvale. Greater Dandenong mayor Youhorn Chea, who helped launch the operation, said it was “wonderful news”.

5 years ago

14 November 2016

White Ribbon is a ‘Wake Up’ appeal

That’s the message from singer and actress Colleen Hewett, who’ll perform at this years White Ribbon Walk in Dandenong. The walk Against Family Violence is designed to show that the community stands united in opposing violence against women and children and is supporting those who have experienced such violence. The walk will start in Market Square at 10.30am Thursday 22 November.

Compiled by Dandenong & District Historical Society