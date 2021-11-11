Library doors re-open

After weeks of Covid restrictions, the Doveton and Endeavour Hills libraries have again opened their doors.

The service had been limited to click-and-collect pick-ups only since the sixth statewide Covid lockdown.

On the eve of the 3 November reopening, Casey Cardinia Libraries chief executive Beth Luppino said “nothing beats the sense of welcome and belonging you feel when you walk through our library doors”.

The libraries are open to visitors with double-vaccination certificates.

“Initially our focus will be on enabling community to borrow and enjoy the library spaces,” Ms Luppino said.

“We play a critical role in digital literacy, and we will help some people with linking and printing their vaccination certificate.”

Ms Luppino said fun online programs and events were still happening online.

“With the libraries reopening, we weill begin to offer our much-loved activities in person again soon.”

Library opening hours have being tweaked. Details: ccl.vic.gov.au or Customer Care on 1800 577 548