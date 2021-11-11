DNA’s history preserved

A 50-year time capsule has been buried beneath the century-old setting for Dandenong’s new contemporary art gallery.

The former local heritage-listed Masonic Hall is being transformed into the Dandenong New Art (DNA) Gallery, which opens in 2022.

It had been used by Freemasons from the 1920’s until 1991, and was later leased by the Spanish Christian Church.

Mayor Angela Long said the site, which is listed in Greater Dandenong’s heritage study as historically and architecturally significant, was also important to her and husband Barry.

Mr Long had been a member of the Freemason’s Masonic Lodge for more than 50 years.

“l have supported him for all that time and cooked in the old Masonic Hall kitchen for 20 years,” Cr Long said.

The time capsule will document the Masonic Hall’s “long and fascinating history”.

It will include items such as the site’s land selection papers and historic titles as well as Freemasons 1938 and 1976 Jubilee souvenirs.

Local artist Hung Lin’s drawings of the site and photos of the redevelopment will also be enclosed.

The capsule has been documented as part of the council’s civic and cultural heritage collection, and will be unearthed at the 50-year anniversary of the DNA Gallery in 2072.

Cr Long thanked Dandenong and District Historical Society and Freemasons Victoria for their input and support.