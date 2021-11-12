Fast, unroadworthy, impounded

A car allegedly travelling at 174 km/h on Thompsons Road, Lyndhurst has been impounded.

Somerville Highway Patrol officers intercepted the black Ford Falcon in the 90 km/h speed zone early on Friday 12 November.

The vehicle was found to be unroadworthy, police say.

The 28-year-old male driver from Narre Warren South will face charges on summons, such as drive at speed dangerous, exceed the speed limit by more than 45 km/h, and use an unroadworthy motor vehicle.

His car was impounded for 30 days at a cost of $1038.