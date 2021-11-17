Braeside Park upgrades

The popular Braeside Park is getting a make-over as part of a $21 million State-funded program.

The park’s Telford picnic area will get upgraded picnic tables and shelters, drinking fountains, barbecues, toilets and signage as well as minor road repairs.

The tables and toilets will be accessible to people of all-abilities.

Keysborough MP Martin Pakula said visits to Braeside Park in the past 15 years increased from 200,000 to more than 800,000 in 2021.

“We understand the community loves the park as it is so we’re focusing on upgrading the current facilities so that they continue to offer locals what they want, while improving accessibility and catering for increasing visitation.”

The works follow Park Victoria’s extensive community consultation with 1100 participants in 2019 and 2020.

Feedback included a general desire to keep the park as is, with small improvements to its facilities.

Red Centre Nominees has been appointed to undertake the works.

Braeside Park is one of the first of 21 parks upgraded as part of the Urban Parks Active Wellbeing Program.