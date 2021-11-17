Parenting centre’s new look

New designs have been unveiled for the expanding Noble Park Early Parenting Centre.

The 53 Thomas Street centre’s upgraded exterior, native gardens and internal fit-outs were released by Health Minister Martin Foley and Keysborough MP Martin Pakula.

“The ‘nature-inspired’ designs for the Noble Park Early Parenting Centre upgrade will create a safe and calming environment for families who need a little extra help to ensure their children get the best start in life,” Mr Foley said.

Mr Pakula said the design was shaped by input from local residents, Aboriginal community-controlled organisations and health experts to “ensure it reflects our local area and the families it serves”.

The facility, operated by Queen Elizabeth Centre, will provide parents and carers with advice and support on issues such as sleep and settling, feeding and extra care for babies with additional needs.

Sleep and settling is reportedly one of the biggest challenges for new parents.

More than one in two Victorian parents who attend early parenting centres report problems with their child’s sleep.

This can lead to post-natal depression, isolation and stress for parents and impact on a child’s behavioural, mental and physical development.

Two new standard residential units and two new accessible residential units as well as supporting services will be added to the centre.

Construction is expected to start in early 2022, with completion by early 2023.