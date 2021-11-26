Social-distanced Santa

Families can snap a photo with Santa using their own cameras for a gold coin donation to The Salvation Army and collect a free gift from Santa. A cheeky Christmas elf will be there to help families to take a memorable photo.

– Saturday 11 December – Friday 24 December at Armada Dandenong Plaza, level 2 near Daiso. For times, visit www.armadadandenongplaza.com.au

Sensitive Santa

Sensitive Santa Photos are back in 2021. Families with children that have autism or special needs can book a 15-minute individually tailored Santa photo at a quieter time of trade. Sensitive Santa Photos take into consideration noise, crowds and lighting and all other special needs. Bookings are essential.

– Details: Armada Dandenong Plaza information desk on 9767 2000 or visit the desk on Level 2.

Clothes and toys swap

Come enjoy a free second-hand clothing and toys swap event. Bring up to 10 items of clothing, belts, hats and shoes and up to five toys, puzzles and games to trade for new-to-you items. Clothes must be high-standard – clean, desirable and not wrinkled, stained or damaged. Similarly, toys must be clean, desirable and complete with all pieces.

– Saturday 11 December, 1pm-3pm at the Springvale Community Hub.

Christmas lunch

Hallam Red Cross is holding a Christmas lunch, bistro-style, affordable prices.

– 8 December, 12pm at Dandenong Workers Club, 52-70 Wedge Street, Dandenong. Details: Robert, 0455 566 570.

Nordic walking

Nordic walking is a total-body gentle exercise using specialised poles, popular among seniors in Europe. Australian Multicultural Community Services has launched a Nordic walking group for seniors over 65 to immerse in Nature at parks such as Cardinia Reservoir, Emerald Lake Park, Jells Park and Lysterfield Lake. Bring sunscreen, backpacks, food and raincoats to prepare for all weather. Healthy breakfast, trained instructor, information in preferred languages, and transport to venue included.

– Wednesdays 10am-2pm. Meet at James Cook Children’s Centre, 55-63 James Cook Drive, Endeavour Hills for transport to the walking venue. Details: Beata Radloff, beata.radloff@amcservices.org.au or 0403 165 648.

Men’s Shed

Keysborough Men’s Shed is open for a chat and a cuppa. The 34-member group welcomes new members for companionship, building projects and gardening. A double-vax digital certificate is required for entry.

– Fridays 8am-2pm at Keysborough Men’s Shed, enter via Loxwood Avenue. Details: Geoff Wright, 0415 066 170.