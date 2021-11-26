Water safety wisdom

Hear from the experts on how to stay safe around water this summer.

Members of Life Saving Victoria, Victorian Fisheries Authority, Victoria Police, Fire Rescue Victoria and Maritime Services Victoria will be at Dandenong Market talking water safety.

Market general manager Jennifer Hibbs said Water Safety Week was more important than ever – whether fishing, boating or swimming at the beach, pools, rivers and lakes.

“Swimming isn’t just a critical lifesaving skill; it’s a skill that opens up a lifetime of fun and adventure in and on the water.

“And, throughout 2020 and 2021 due to the nature of the pandemic, cohorts of young people have missed out on the opportunity to swim, leaving a dramatic gap in school swimming and water safety education.”

The water safety day includes free activities for kids and education for all ages.

It is at Dandenong Market on Sunday 5 December, 10am-2pm.