Looking Back

Compiled by Dandenong & District Historical Society

100 years ago

8 December 1921

Dandenong Industries

When you entered the marquee housing “local industries “at the Dandenong show one was struck immediately that here was the alive Dandenong, and a sample of what can be done. The Gippsland Co-operative Bacon Curing Factory had a display of cured bacon and hams to equal anything in Australia. Dandenong Butter Factory displayed a clean and attractive exhibit. Dandenong Preserve Pty Ltd were on hand – with their specialities – dehydrated vegetables and cordials. Garside Bros at Dingley were to the fore with an all-round exhibit in the preserving line. Mr A Kingsbury, Dandenong had an exhibition on hand of locally manufactured fireplaces and mantels in blackwood and mountain ash to compare with any. Mr P Jewel showed some splendid examples of boot manufacture, hand-made in his “Busy Bee” establishment in Dandenong. The Australian Milk Pty Ltd brought to the public the fact that they are well placed in the condensed milk line. The Dandenong Box Factory had a display of butter boxes on hand, in fact, boxes that could be used for all purposes. Mr ACW Baily, building contractor Dandenong, provided miniatures of the work done in his local factory. The models comprised gate, glass door, louvre panel door and casement.

50 years ago

7 December 1971

Noble Park joins late Traders

Noble Park had its first real night of late trading last Friday when 70 per cent of shops in the centre opened until 9pm. On the first night of Friday night shopping very few shops in Noble Park opened, with the result that regular shoppers went to Dandenong, Springvale and other regional centres which opened. Meanwhile the boom in shopping in Dandenong continued last Friday night. The streets were again crowded and shoppers in their thousands jockeyed for parking spots and counter space.

20 years ago

3 December 2001

Heroes for a day

They are the people the community relies upon. The ones who are there when everyone else has packed up and gone home, washing the dishes, packing away the gear, doing the paperwork and getting the job done. Call them heroes and they will blush, shrugging away the accolade. Yet that is what they are, and it is about time their efforts received proper recognition. Following the International Year of Volunteers, the Journal and the City of Greater Dandenong are launching a series championing the cause of our local heroes, those people who deserve recognition but rarely get it. Once a month The Journal will have a special story about such a person who makes a difference in our community.

5 years ago

5 December 2016

Singers ready to raise their voices

Harmony Square will light up on Friday 16 December when the City’s annual Carols by Candlelight takes full voice. It is the second year the carols have been held in Harmony Square. Justin Peters is excited to once again be the MC for this year’s carols, Justin is a classically trained tenor who regularly sings at weddings and churches across Victoria. He is a regular at Carols by Candlelight and has also performed many times at Dandenong’s Australia Day festivities, the mayoral ball and during Senior’s Week. ‘With one voice’ led by the extraordinary Nick Johnson, will bring a program that brings together people of all ages, background, and life stylers through song.

