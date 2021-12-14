Looking Back

by Cam Lucadou-Wells

50 years ago

20 December 1971

Traders don’t want meters in Dandenong

The Dandenong Chamber of Commerce and industry and local traders are against the introduction of parking meters in Dandenong. In a survey taken by the Journal on Thursday following the raising of the controversial subject by Cr Ian Fotherringham at Dandenong City council’s meeting on Monday night the traders interviewed were all against meters. Mr Len Thompson president of the Chamber of Commerce and Industry said: “The chamber is opposed to parking meters. Members’ main reason is they feel meters drive people away to other centres if they have to pay to park their cars in Dandenong.”

20 years ago

17 December 2001

Springvale Football Club intends meeting AFL Club Hawthorn and the developers of Waverley Park to discuss the possibility of playing at the heritage–listed ground next season. Under conditions for the $16 billion housing development for Waverley announced last week, the ground and six bays of the grandstand that Hawthorn will use as its headquarters will be retained. The Hawks will use the ground which was retained under heritage conditions placed on the 80.37ha site for training. Springvale resident John Sharkie said while it appeared hopes of playing AFL games at Waverley, which was the Scorpions’ home ground in 2000, were remote, he would meet Hawthorn to discuss the possibilities of playing there as soon as possible.

5 years ago

19 December 2016

In Tight Corner

Cornerstone has helped countless homeless and desperate people in Dandenong and now finds itself without a home. The Journal first learned of the situation on 25 November but met a plea from new Cornerstone CEO Stephen Barrington to hold off on breaking the news until he’s personally delivered it to the Cornerstone family because it was likely to trigger anxiety in many service users. He did so on Wednesday 14 December. Mr Barington said the Rado family members had provided the site rent free for 25 years and praised their generosity. Cornerstone Contact Centre was established in 1991 and is a safe haven for disadvantaged people of all ages and backgrounds. It offers a drop-in facility and free meals for those suffering from family violence, drug and alcohol addiction, homelessness, poverty, mental illness, and social isolation. “We’re not finished yet!” Mr Barrington said.

Compiled by Dandenong & District Historical Society