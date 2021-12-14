Women celebrate ‘respect’

Human Rights Day was celebrated with gusto at an entertaining food and music event at Wellsprings for Women.

The ‘Respect is … Celebrating Women’ afternoon on Friday 10 December was the first face-to-face event at the Dandenong centre since the latest hard lockdown.

Wellsprings Women’s Choir, an African dance workshop, a coffee ceremony, graphic recordist Cat Drysdale and a Cultural Cuisines-catered dinner were part of the packed program.

It coincided with the culmination of 16 Days of Activism against Gender-Based Violence.

Greater Dandenong deputy mayor Eden Foster told a council meeting on 13 December said the “uplifting” event demonstrated the “benefits of empowering women”.

Among the participants, “you feel the warmth, the energy and community spirit,” Cr Foster said.