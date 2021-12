Coffee with a Cop returned with a Christmas flavour at Armada Dandenong Plaza.

Victoria Police members were joined by members of the public – as well as Santa – to discuss issues and queries over a free cuppa from Muffin Break.

The event has been a regular event since 2016.

“Our Coffee with a Cop events have been well received by customers and retailers, in particular young families and senior members of the community,” plaza centre manager Anne Johnson said.