Rescue from water tank

By Cam Lucadou-Wells

A man has been rescued from a water tank after fleeing from police in Springvale.

Police say they were originally called to a reportedly substance-affected man at a toilet in Springvale Reserve about 11am on Wednesday 15 December.

While police tried to speak with the man, he allegedly produced a syringe and grabbed a metal racket.

“Police deployed OC spray in an effort to arrest the man but he fled on foot,” a spokesperson said.

The man climbed into a water tank at a nearby factory area in Parsons Avenue.

He refused to come out for some time. When he eventually complied, police rescued him from the tank, the spokesperson said.

He was taken to hospital for observation.

The investigation is ongoing, police say.