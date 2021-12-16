Comestic aid for truck quest

By Cam Lucadou-Wells

Springvale not-for-profit Friends of Refugees has received a Christmas boost from a skin care company.

DECIEM is pledging towards FoR’s quest for a reliable, brand-new truck to deliver food and furniture to South East refugee and asylum-seeker families.

So far, FoR has raised $64,000 in private donations and a Fareshare grant to replace its current worn-out second-hand vehicle.

The cosmetics company is donating 8 per cent of its sale profits between 11-24 December to the cause.

An “excited” and “grateful” FoR chief executive Sri Samy said the truck was needed to help feed and furnish homes for up to 6000 refugees from Afghanistan in 2022.

“We all need to work together to create real social change and it’s great to connect with companies like DECIEM who share our values.”

DECIEM chief executive Cheryl Poon was proud to support FoR’s “meaningful work” as part of a We’re All Good campaign.

“If the last year has taught us anything, it is that the world has changed so much.

“Many things have not gone to plan. But we also know how many good things have happened.”

With more than 100 volunteers, Friends of Refugees has provided food and material aid to more than 220 families a week at the height of the Covid pandemic.

It also holds literacy and education classes, work-related training and friendship outreach.

Details: givenow.com.au/foodaidtransport