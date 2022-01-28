Gentle exercise class

Would you like to get moving? Would you like to be fitter without completing a high-impact workout? Want to get out and spend more time with real people? We have teamed up with Reclink to provide a free program with exercises designed to improve joint and muscle health without putting a lot of strain and weight on your body.

Wednesdays 10:30am-11:15am at Noble Park Community Centre, Memorial Drive, Noble Park. Free. To register, contact Elise, 9547 5801 or programs@nobleparkcc.org.au

Weekly workshops

Welcome to The Open Door, a centre for creative spirituality. Our centre offers a place to explore your creativity/inner life without fear or judgement. We run a variety of weekly workshops in person and via Zoom – open to all. They are Tai Chi (Mondays 2pm-2.20pm), Awareness Meditation (Mondays 2.30pm-3.30pm), Centering Prayer Meditation (Tuesdays 2.30pm-3.30pm), Art of Soul (Wednesdays 11.30am-1.30pm) and Guided Imagery Meditation (Wednesdays 2.30pm-3pm). Monthly workshops are Mark’s Gospel (first Monday of month 4.30pm-5.30pm), 500 Card Game Club (first Thursday of month 1.30pm-2.30pm) and Book Club (third Monday of month 7pm-8pm).

– The Open Door, 110 Ann Street, Dandenong. A gold coin donation is welcome. Details: Jo, 9791 8664 or theopendoor@ssjg.org.au. All patrons must show proof of full vaccination and wear a mask upon entry please.

Men’s Shed

Keysborough Mens Shed is re-opening on 4 February for weekly chats, coffee and activities. Bring your own lunch. Thanks to donors Coles Parkmore, Woolworths Parkmore, Woolworths Keysborough South, Keysborough Hotel and Kingsclere Bakery.-

– Fridays 8am-2pm behind Keysborough Learning Centre. Enter via the driveway opposite 16 Loxwood Road, Keysborough. Details: Geoff Wright, 0415 066 170 or geoffnyinny@gmail.com

Art show entries open

Noble Park Community Art Show is calling artists of all ages to submit 2D artworks in any medium, including oils, acrylics, watercolours, gouache and aerosol.

Entries close 24 February. First prize $500, junior first prize $150.

– Details: https://www.npccartshow.com/enter/