$3.5m for better parks

By Cam Lucadou-Wells

Labor has pledged $2.48 million for parks and playgrounds in the South East, if it wins the 2022 Federal election.

Bruce MP Julian Hill and opposition infrastructure spokesperson Catherine King announced the funding as part of a $3.5 million “partnership” with City of Casey.

Included is a $1.5 million district-level play space and car park at Max Pawsey Reserve in Fountain Gate

More than 10 parks would also be upgraded in Berwick, Doveton, Endeavour Hills, Hallam, Lysterfield South, Narre Warren, Narre Warren South and Narre Warren North.

The specific locations are yet to be finalised.

“The City of Casey are responsible for our local parks, but major improvements deserve funding support from state and federal governments, especially given more families have relied on local parks for recreation during the pandemic,” Mr Hill said.

“Great local parks and playgrounds are essential for keeping our kids healthy, our families connected, and are good for our community.”

City of Casey will contribute $1 million to the package.

Chief executive Glenn Patterson said Casey was home to one of the highest populations of young people in the state, with 0–4-year-olds making up Casey’s largest cohort – 31,800 in 2021.

Ages 5-9 were set to be the largest population group by 2041.

“It makes sense to plan for our growing youth community, so they have access to the services and infrastructure that will help them to thrive,” Mr Patterson said.

“Our broader community has told us that investing in green spaces and recreation activities is important to them.”

In the lead-up to this year’s federal elections, Casey Council will lobby for a metro rail extension to Clyde, upgrades to Clyde Road and Thompsons Road, a Headspace satellite centre for youth mental health, 100 gigabit fibre internet to commercial precincts and 5G mobile for new estates.

In the seat of Bruce, Labor has also pledged $20 million for the $82.3 million Dandenong Wellbeing Centre (to replace Dandenong Oasis) and stage 2A of the Noble Park Aquatic Centre.

The Federal election is expected in the first half of this year.