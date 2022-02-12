by Venerable Thammannagama ShanthaWimala from Dhamma Sarana Keysborough Temple

Everything is united

The concept of unity: according to the definition, unity is the state of being undivided or joined as a whole.

All Buddhists have faith in the Buddha, his teaching (Dhamma), and the religious community (Sangha).

Moreover, based on the Lord Buddha’s teachings, Buddhists believe that everything in life is united somehow and someway.

Speaking about the concept of unity, GW Leibniz said, “many in body and one in mind”.

This exposition is based on the Buddha teaching that “we are all different but share the same spirit (united)”.

Buddhism is a way of living.

The teachings of Buddha about the noble truths and the moral code of conduct expounded by him are available for all human beings irrespective of their sex, caste, region, and religion.

It helps individuals to understand the true nature of human personality.

It promotes understanding of self along with moral code of conduct that helps all individuals to generate respect for others, honesty and also help them to develop clear and strong mind power.

Buddha realized that peace would come only when the person is happy.

He wanted Man to get rid of all malice, hatred, indulgence in lower desires and evil thoughts.

He wanted to substitute these with good thoughts, worthy desires, feelings of generosity and compassion, and an attitude of serenity and composure.

Let men purify their thoughts and desires and complete happiness will be theirs.

Such a thought-effort will, then, lead to universal peace.

As a social code, Buddhism leads us to peace, understanding and integration.

Buddha tried to inculcate in his followers the sense of service and understanding with love and compassion by separating Man from passion and elevating humanistic tendency in Man with the help of morality, compassion (karuna) and concentration (samatha).

The study has found that the unity or harmony taught in the Theravāda Buddhism starts from being amiable in deed, in word and in thought towards friends and general fellows.

Unity also means one should not consider oneself greater than others – one should be respectful to them too.

Unity will make people united and go along well which results in the completeness of action.