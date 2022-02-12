Shoe robber preyed on women: police

A man has been charged over a series of alleged robberies in which he attacked and stole shoes from women in Springvale and Clayton.

The 31-year-old had allegedly followed women, assaulted them and stolen their high-end shoes, according to Melbourne Embona Taskforce detectives.

He was arrested during a police raid of a Melbourne property on Sunday 26 January.

Police say they seized stolen designer female sneakers and a conducted-energy device.

He was charged with offences including robbery, intentionally cause injury and assault with intent to commit sexual assault.

The alleged robberies occurred at Melton Street, Springvale about 10pm on 19 July, and Springvale Road, Springvale about 9.42pm on 6 October.

Other alleged attacks were in an alley off Djerring Trail on Clayton Road near Clayton railway station about 10.30pm on 14 November and the corner of Thompson Street and Flora Road near Clayton railway station about 12.10am on 10 January.

He was also charged with robbery near Batman Street in Melbourne West about 3.55am on Monday 20 December.

The man is remanded in custody to re-appear at Melbourne Magistrates’ Court on 21 April.

Detectives say the investigation remains active and ongoing.

Any information to Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 or crimestoppersvic.com.au