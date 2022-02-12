Looking Back

100 years ago

9 February 1922

Proposed Wheel Tax

The proposed wheel tax was discussed at the monthly meeting of Cranbourne Shire council on Saturday, the subject being introduced by means of a letter from the Municipal association intimating that a special session be held. Cr Hill spoke regarding the damage done to the roads by people residing beyond the boundaries of the shire; it was a difficult problem to decide where the necessary revenue was to come from to repair the roads. The trouble was to find the most equitable method of raising the necessary money. The Country Roads Board had the power to strike a special rate to raise funds to maintain the roads. However, Cr Hill had directions to oppose the tax. Therefore, there was no occasion for further action by the council.

50 years ago

8 February 1972

Whitlam to open Holt battle

Federal opposition leader Mr Gough Whitlam will open the ALP’s campaign in Holt electorate at a meeting in Dandenong Town Hall on Wednesday February 16 at 8pm. He’ll support endorsed Labor candidate Max Oldmeadow – teacher, author, university lecturer, Dandenong councillor. If Labor is to form a government Holt electorate must fall. It is the most marginal of Victorian seats needing a move of only 3.6% on 1969 figures. “Chief issues will be the state of the economy, unemployment, education and social welfare plus health and finance for local government,” said councillor Oldmeadow.

20 years ago

11 February 2002

Bridge idea still in the Air

A bridge spanning Cheltenham Road to the Dandenong railway station may be part of a Greater Dandenong Council and State Government initiative to redevelop the city centre. The Journal believes the bridge will be part of $100m project that would turn the city centre into a regional hub for business, recreation and living. A precinct providing more than 300 medium to high density houses near the railway station is also included in the plan. The Urban and Region Land Corporation (URLC) and the council have funded a $100,000 study into the future planning of the city centre, railway station area, and former stockyard site. A Cheltenham Road bridge believed to be a significant selling point of the proposal, would connect Dandenong South to the central business district and bus terminal at the railway station.

5 years ago

13 February 2017

Sex Workers out of City centre

Street sex workers could finally be a problem of the past for the Dandenong CBD. Six months ago on 1 August, the area bordered by Princes Highway and Pickett, Walker, Clow and Hemmings streets became a declared area under the Sex Work Act. This allowed police to ban any sex worker from the area and impose fines. Star News Group covered the issue extensively in 2013 starting with a report that 70-year-old women was propositioned outside her Scott Street home. In July that year Star reported that gutter crawlers propositioned a 19-year-old girl twice in seven minutes as she waited for a bus.

Compiled by Dandenong & District Historical Society