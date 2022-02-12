Don’t throw your wicket away

By Lachlan Mitchell

Heinz Southern Districts will be looking to continue its charge to the finals when it takes on Parkfield at Reedy Reserve.

Parkfield are coming off a victory against Keysborough that many expected them to win. Cranbourne take on second-placed Parkmore Pirates at Wacheter Reserve as one play two in what could be a grand final preview.

Dandenong West play Lyndale in a match that sees the bottom two teams go head-to-head. Both teams have come off some tough losses and will be expecting to bring their best to the park.

The game between Keysborough and Beaconsfield is set to be a do-or-die clash for the Knights as they look to continue their climb into a finals position. With only four rounds to play before finals teams will have to start bringing their best to the fore.

The flavour of round 10 was batting collapses playing their hand and dictating games. Last week Ashan Madushanka put on 94 for Beaconsfield in their clash against the Pirates but ended up just short, losing by two wickets.

Madushanka would have felt if he had the players around him, he could have, and should have, made a century and pushed on, but failed to do so with the lack of support around him.

Time and time again the importance of getting set and pushing on dictates what teams come out on top.