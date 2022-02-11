Fireys battle timber blaze

By Cam Lucadou-Wells

Fire fighters have battled to control a large timber fire at a factory in Dandenong South.

Multiple triple 0 phone calls reported flames from the factory in Nissan Drive just after 1.30pm on Friday 11 February.

“Four FRV crews arrived on scene to find a large amount of timber on fire, threatening to spread to two nearby factories,” a Fire Rescue Victoria spokesperson said.

“FRV and CFA firefighters worked to contain the fire to the wood pile.

“The incident was brought under control within one hour and 30 minutes.”

Fire fighters remained to ensure the scene was safe and for the removal of the affected wood, the spokesperson said.

Victoria Police and Ambulance Victoria also attended.

A smoke warning was issued to nearby communities by Emergency Victoria.