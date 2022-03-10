Springvale’s got rhythm

Multicultural Place was pulsing with live dance and global rhythms in a lead-up to International Women’s Day.

Photographer ROB CAREW captured the abundant movement and smiles at the In Situ day on 6 March, with acts by Sounds of Polynesia, Natalia Mann, Jay Dabgar Trio, the Kathak Dancers and DJ NARU with freestyle movement maker Dee.

The finale was performed by Ausecuma Beats.

The live event launched two months of art installations, performances and events by local artists in Dandenong, Noble Park and Springvale.

It has been funded by the State Government and City of Greater Dandenong.