Police are seeking help to find a 12-year-old boy who has been missing for a week.

Diesel was last seen in Dandenong on Thursday 3 March.

He is described as of medium height, with curly brown hair, brown eyes and medium build.

He is known to frequent Carrum Downs, Frankston, Skye and Dandenong, police say.

Any information to Dandenong police station on 9767 7444.