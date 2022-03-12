School life’s a ‘picnic’

It’s been a baptism by pandemic at Keysborough Gardens Primary School.

Since opening in 2020, every school term has been marred by Covid lockdowns and remote learning.

Finally on 4 March, there was a chance for parents, students and staff to celebrate together at a Welcome Picnic on the school grounds.

State MP Tim Richardson and federal MP Mark Dreyfus were on hand to present Year Six leaders with badges and leadership certificates on the newly-built outdoor stage.

The Student Representative Council members were also recognised by acting principal Sherri Jenkins and school council president Sharna Woods.