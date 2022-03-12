Noble Park Big Day Out

A day of fun and free family activities for all ages including live performances, silent disco, workshops, sports, and art activities. Cultural foods also on offer.

Some of the attractions are an AFL clinic with St Kilda Football Club, a rock climbing wall, reptile zoo, circus tricks, Pacifika dancing and basketball.

– Saturday 26 March 11am-3pm at Noble Park Skate Park, Memorial Drive, Noble Park. Free event.

Jalsa exhibition

The word Jalsa suggests celebration and coming together in both Hindi and Arabic. This exhibition celebrates South Asian women artists, often underrepresented in the Australian artistic landscape.

– Thursday 10 February – Friday 25 March at Walker Street Gallery, corner Walker and Robinson streets, Dandenong. Open Tuesdays to Fridays from 12pm – 4pm.

Storm Boy

Greater Dandenong Open Air Movies screens the classic Australian film Storm Boy.

– Friday 18 March, 7pm-9pm at Springvale Community Hub. Free event. Movies run every Friday up to 8 April.

Women’s Health

The Multicultural Centre for Women’s Health are delivering a series of information sessions on different areas of women’s health in community languages. Sessions include Healthy Relationships, in Persian, on Tuesday 15 March, 2pm-3pm at Dandenong Library and a Living With Covid workshop, in Vietnamese, on Tuesday 22 March, 2pm-3pm at Springvale Library.

– Free events. Register online, by phone or see library staff. Details: greaterdandenong.vic.gov.au/libraries Vietnamese Women’s Health Workshop – Living with COVID

Harmony Week

Armada Dandenong Plaza will display handprint artwork to highlight ‘everybody belongs’ as part of its Harmony Week celebrations. On average two languages are spoken by each staff member, two of the centre’s security guards speak four different languages each. The week includes free kids’ basket weaving workshops on 19-20 March, and a best international recipe competition.

– Tuesday 15 March – Monday 21 March at Armada Dandenong Plaza. Details: armadadandenongplaza.com.au