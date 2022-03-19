Nowruz New Year Festival

Thousands are expected for the revival of the Nowruz Festival in Dandenong. Features traditional and pop songs and performances from Afghan, Vietnamese and Indonesian entertainers, as well as foods and stalls. Organised by Victorian Afghan Associations Network Inc.

– Sunday 27 March 2pm-9pm at Dandenong Showgrounds, Bennet Street, Dandenong.

Vegetarian Food Tour

Dandenong Market is hosting a vegetarian street food tour for one day only, as part of City of Greater Dandenong’s Sustainability Festival. Feed your adventurous side and invite a foodie friend to experience vegetarian flavours of the world.

– Tuesday 5 April at Dandenong Market. Bookings: dandenongmarket.com.au

Noble Park Big Day Out

A day of fun and free family activities for all ages including live performances, silent disco, workshops, sports, and art activities. Cultural foods also on offer.

Some of the attractions are an AFL clinic with St Kilda Football Club, a rock climbing wall, reptile zoo, circus tricks, Pacifika dancing and basketball.

– Saturday 26 March 11am-3pm at Noble Park Skate Park, Memorial Drive, Noble Park. Free event.

Jalsa exhibition

The word Jalsa suggests celebration and coming together in both Hindi and Arabic. This exhibition celebrates South Asian women artists, often underrepresented in the Australian artistic landscape.

– Thursday 10 February – Friday 25 March at Walker Street Gallery, corner Walker and Robinson streets, Dandenong. Open Tuesdays to Fridays from 12pm – 4pm.

Movie night

Greater Dandenong Open Air Movies returns for another week with the magical romantic fantasy Stardust.

– Friday 25 March, 7pm-9pm at Springvale Community Hub. Free event. Movies run every Friday up to 8 April.

Women’s Health

The Multicultural Centre for Women’s Health are delivering a series of information sessions on different areas of women’s health in community languages. Sessions include a Living With Covid workshop, in Vietnamese, on Tuesday 22 March, 2pm-3pm at Springvale Library and Mental Health – in Punjabi – on Tuesday 29 March, 11am-12pm at Dandenong Library.

– Free events. Register online, by phone or see library staff. Details: greaterdandenong.vic.gov.au/libraries