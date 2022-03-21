Noble Park’s ‘big day’

Young people have played a big part in staging Noble Park Big Day Out.

The Noble Park Youth Committee have organised a full program of family entertainment at Ross Reserve on Saturday 26 March.

It includes activities, cultural foods and live performances, such as St Kilda Football Club, a reptile encounter and rock climbing wall.

There’s also juggling, hoola hooping and circus tricks, Pacifica dancing, basketball, soccer, seedlings planting, tie dye, air brush tattoos and art workshops.

Greater Dandenong mayor Jim Memeti said he was proud of the youth committee for staging the “significant community event”.

“The Youth Committee identified that after the last few years of the pandemic, residents have been socially isolated and need local opportunities to reconnect.”

“I am so proud to see our passionate young people working together to showcase all Noble Park has to offer and to bring about positive community outcomes that will have a lasting impact.”

The Noble Park Big Day Out has been funded through the State Government’s $2 million Noble Park Revitalisation Project.

The project has funded a variety of streetscape and venue upgrades as well as community events.

Big Day Out is being held at Noble Park Skate Park and surrounds in Ross Reserve from 11am-3pm on Saturday 26 March.

Walking, cycling and public transport is encouraged due to limited car parking.

Memorial Drive will be blocked at Heatherton Road, so drivers are asked to enter via Corrigan Road.

The nearest station for public transport access to the event is Noble Park Station.

Details: greaterdandenong.vic.gov.au/noble-park-big-day-out.