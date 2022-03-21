Strong case for inclusion

By Cam Lucadou-Wells

A former Dandenong police prosecutor has been awarded for championing disability awareness in her workplace.

Acting Sergeant Kelly Christie received an Outstanding Police Service to People with Disabilities Award from the Office of the Public Advocate on 17 March.

Sgt Christie, who held the inclusion and diversity portfolio at the unit, supported a colleague with vision impairment.

She arranged appropriate technology, adequate lighting and clear pathways to shared spaces.

Sgt Christie found out her workmate’s barriers to access. After an assessment from Vision Australia, she put in changes to make them feel “supported and safe”.

It lifted the workmate’s worries about whether she could continue working at Victoria Police.

“The main impact was on her morale, and what it meant for her career.

“When an employee feels supported, they feel they can work to the best of their ability.

“She then felt comfortable talking to management about her disability and knew she wouldn’t be judged.”

Sgt Christie also helped and mentored Eugenio Bambino, a law-student intern from Cairns.

She went “above and beyond” looking after his mental health while he was away from family, Mr Bambino said.

“During my time (at the Dandenong unit) Kelly helped me to improve my confidence and a large variety of tasks.

“As she was the only person in the office aware of my disability, she always was there to discuss any issues I had.”

Sgt Christie prepared Mr Bambino for a life in the legal profession and working in the field whilst managing his disability, he said.

“I certainly believe she is driven and committed to improving the facilitation of disabilities within the workplace and the police.”

After her award, Sgt Christie – a Victoria Police member for 22 years – felt “proud and humble”.

She paid tribute to Victoria Police’s commitment to an accessibility and inclusion action plan.

“I do think it’s a bit unfortunate this is not ‘business as usual’ – that these actions are expected of everyone and it doesn’t have to be celebrated.”