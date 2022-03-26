Eggciting Easter

Free Easter-themed craft activities and a Where’s Wally Activity Centre are on offer at Armada Dandenong Plaza. Take a ‘selfie’ with a roaming Easter Bunny and receive a free Easter Egg.

– Thursday 14 April 2022 – Friday 22 April 2022 (excluding Good Friday) at Armada Dandenong Plaza. Details: armadadandenongplaza.com.au

Keysborough’s Big Picnic

Bring your picnic blanket and chair, and enjoy outdoors fun including live music, silent disco, circus acts, cute animals, pet photo booth, face painting, sports activities and the annual Easter egg hunt. Food stalls and trucks on site.

– Sunday 3 April 2022, 11am-4pm at Frederick Wachter Reserve, 133-155 Kingsclere Ave, Keysborough.

Art of Soul

Join us for a ‘Watercolours for Wellbeing’ art session with a special guest artist demonstrating how to use watercolours. Enjoy the journey of your creativity in a safe environment. All welcome, no matter your level of drawing/painting.

– Wednesday 6 April 11.30am-1.30pm at The Open Door, 110 Ann Street, Dandenong. Suggested donation $5. Bookings essential, full vaccination status required. Details: o or Tayla on 9791 8664 or email theopendoor@ssjg.org.au

Dinner with a VIEW

Dandenong Evening VIEW Club’s next dinner guest speaker is actor Joe Dias. VIEW stands for Voice, Interests and Education of women and the club supports The Smith Family’s Learning for Life program. New members and guests are always welcome.

– Tuesday, 5 April 7pm at Dandenong RSL, 44-50 Clow Street. Bookings essential. Details: Brigitte, 0491 626 527.

Portrait Prize Opening

Seen art prize winners announced at its official opening. Artworks capture the faces and people of City of Greater Dandenong. Prizes on offer for Open, Secondary School, Primary School and People’s Choice categories.

– Saturday 9 April, 2pm-4pm at Walker Street Gallery and Arts Centre, cnr Walker and Robinson streets, Dandenong. Refreshments provided. Free event. Registrations required at greaterdandenong.vic.gov.au/greater-dandenong-council/events/seen-exhibition-opening-event

Vegetarian Food Tour

Dandenong Market is hosting a vegetarian street food tour for one day only, as part of City of Greater Dandenong’s Sustainability Festival. Feed your adventurous side and invite a foodie friend to experience vegetarian flavours of the world.

– Tuesday 5 April at Dandenong Market. Bookings: dandenongmarket.com.au

Women’s Health

The Multicultural Centre for Women’s Health are delivering a series of information sessions on different areas of women’s health in community languages. Sessions include a Mental Health workshop – in Punjabi – on Tuesday 29 March, 11am-12pm at Dandenong Library and a Endometriosis workshop on Tuesday 5 April, 6.30pm-7.30pm at Springvale Library.

– Free events. Register online, by phone or see library staff. Details: greaterdandenong.vic.gov.au/librariesWomen’s Health – Endometriosis

Movie night

Greater Dandenong Open Air Movies returns for another week with the classic anime Princess Mononoke.

– Friday 1 April, 7pm-9pm at Springvale Community Hub. Free event. Movies run every Friday up to 8 April.