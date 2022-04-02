Looking Back

100 years ago

6 April 1922

Dandenong after 14 years

A correspondent writes:

I was walking along your main street, after an absence of about 14 years, and from thence I strolled through some of your private residential throughfares. As I stood on a spot that commanded a fair view of the town in several directions, I realised that Dandenong had made strides and spread itself during those 14 years. Remarking on this fact to one of your townsmen, he replied – “yes and we’ll spread some more yet!” Why shouldn’t you, thought I, as I recognised the importance of the district of which Dandenong is now a thriving centre. You have a number of industries in Dandenong today; they will be more than doubled ére another 14 years elapses. Let every townsman be an architect, and every resident a builder, preparing plans and building up the town of Dandenong, until it becomes a thickly populated centre, flourishing as a result of the enterprise of its residents, amidst the whirl of industrial machinery and the great chimney stakes of its factories.

50 years ago

6 April 1972

Dandenong ‘a second Melbourne’

Dandenong could become the second major centre of Melbourne in the future, according to the chief planner of the Board of Works, Mr J A Hepburn. Mr Hepburn was addressing a meeting on the board’s new planning proposals for the metropolitan region held in Dandenong Town Hall and attended by 700 people from all parts of the south-eastern sector of Melbourne. Mr Hepburn told the meeting: “If the board’s plan to encourage even growth in all of the urban corridors simultaneously does not work in practice, it will be replaced by a policy of selected growth in one corridor.”

20 years ago

1 April 2002

Our Angus shines among Oscar stars

A little of Hollywood’s glitter and razzamatazz has rubbed off on Noble Park and Springvale. Angus Strathie, born and bred in Noble Park, strutted the stage with the world’s glitterati on Sunday night last week to collect an Oscar for his work on the spectacular costumes of the block buster Moulin Rouge. His mother Catherine rubbed shoulders with the rich and famous in the audience at the Kodak Theatre in Los Angeles as she watched her son collect his award. Mrs Strathie still lives in Springvale while her son now lives in Sydney.

5 years ago

3 April 2017

City entrance slammed

“It looks like a tip than an entrance to Dandenong.” Bob Malcolm lives near Mile Creek’s intersection with Cheltenham Road and regularly walks along the waterway. “It’s a disgrace,“ he said. “Graffiti is plastered all over the concrete walls. Trees and shrubs half dead. The rubbish has piled up. What plants you can see are surrounded by cans, tins, and cartons.” EastLink’s spokesman Doug Spencer said the company collected litter and rubbish generated by the road users. “We are confident that our established processes for litter control are not contributing to the litter in Mile Creek.”

– Compiled by Dandenong & District Historical Society