Greater Dandenong City Council’s Sustainability Festival is back for its ninth year and is full of inspiring ideas and workshops for all ages.

Mayor Jim Memeti said this year’s theme A Sustainable Tomorrow, Together reminded us that looking after the environment was everyone’s responsibility.

“While we may see our own actions towards a sustainable future as small, by working together our actions can make a significant difference,” the Mayor said.

The all-day market will take place at the Springvale Community Hub, 5 Hillcrest Grove, Springvale, on Saturday 9 April, from 10am-3pm.

The free, family-friendly event features live music, activities, workshops and special events.

People will have the opportunity to learn the basics of how to fix damaged clothes or take place in a clothes swap, take part in a sustainable craft workshop or learn more about trees affect humans and the environment during climate change at a talk by Dr Greg Moore.

All workshops are free, but some require registration.

The indoor and outdoor market will feature stalls with great innovative products to help protect the environment, homegrown produce and free environmentally friendly food to keep you fed throughout the day.

Visit greaterdandenong.vic.gov.au/sustainability-festival for a detailed program of events or to register.