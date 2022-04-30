Looking Back

100 years ago

4 May 1922

Ladies Column

Removing scorch marks

To remove a scorch mark from linen, cut an onion in half and rub the scorched part with it, and then soak it in cold water. The mark will disappear.

To make plants grow

Plants will grow more quickly if a few drops of ammonia is added once a week. The water should be lukewarm, not colder than the atmosphere, when you water your plants.

To sanitize your dustbin

To render your galvanised iron dustbin perfectly sanitary, burn a couple of newspapers or two or three handfuls of straw in it every time it is emptied. Light the fire flame well, and it will remove every trace of grease or damp from the iron; and render the dustbin as healthy as a new one and quite free from any unpleasant smell in a few seconds, with practically no trouble or expense.

50 years ago

2 May 1972

Town Hall ‘not for library’

Dandenong Town Hall is not suitable for conversion as a regional library in conjunction with the Springvale headquarters. This was revealed in a survey which said the town hall was not suitable for several reasons – insufficient space, too many small rooms which would not be economical to alter, inadequate room for future expansion and no provision for car parking

20 years ago

6 May 2002

Council “blown it”: MP

Dandenong MP John Pandazopoulos said the State Government would be cautious about funding major projects in Greater Dandenong following the council’s back flip on the proposed $14m regional performing arts centre. “The government does not look kindly on councils that apply for money, get the money, and then do major changes to the project. If they (City of Greater Dandenong) are hoping to have access to $5m for use in refurbishing the town hall they need to think again. The fact is they have blown it,” he said. This is following the council’s decision to opt for a community arts and conference centre at half the cost.

5 years ago

1 May 2017

Plan to raise bar

Springvale’s new community hub doesn’t “pass the pub test” and is a waste of money, according to councillor Tim Dark. He told the Monday 24 April Greater Dandenong Council meeting that constituents didn’t want the $40m Springvale Road project and that it would create further council debt. “We are representing the poorest of the poor,” he said. But Cr Roz Blades said the hub would give the people of Springvale “the facilities that they deserve so that it can make their lives better. One way you keep people poor and uneducated is by not providing facilities for them to learn at,” she said. Seven votes to two, councillors approved plans to make a new hub carbon-neutral and be in place early 2020. It will have a new library, multi-purpose community spaces, outdoor green spaces, and parking.

Compiled by Dandenong & District Historical Society