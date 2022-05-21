Looking Back

100 years ago

25 May 1922

Management of the show grounds

Sir – One of the most discussed questions at the present moment in this town appears to me, “Who controls the show grounds.” In a previous issue I noticed a copy of the lease between the Dandenong Shire Council and the Agricultural Society for the show grounds for a period of ten years. I have made enquiries in places where I thought that I could obtain reliable information on this lease. When the old show grounds near the station were disposed of, the council agreed to provide a block of land for show purposes. The council brought the present show grounds consisting of 13 acres of land, for £1600. For the balance of the old ground (about £150) the council allowed the society one acre of land on which to erect their show buildings. The most peculiar condition to me appear in the transactions of this purchase. It may not be generally known that the lease of the land to the society expired in 1917 and has not been renewed.

50 years ago

25 May 1972

The Top Ten in Dandenong

The Lions Sleep Tonight, a hit of 10 years ago, is back in the Top Ten in Dandenong. The newcomer to the Top Ten is Rockin Robin, a jumpy tune by Michael Jackson. The hymn Amazing Grace, played on the bagpipes by the Royal Scots Dragoon Guards, is still going strongly in top position. Out of the ten are Marshall’s Portable Music Machine by Robin Jolley and Mother and Child Reunion by Paul Simon.

1. Amazing Grace, Royal Scots Dragoon Guards; 2. Without You, Harry Nilsson; 3. How Do You Do, Jigsaw; 4. A Horse With No Name, America; 5. Vincent, Don McLean; 6. American Pie, Don McLean; 7. Morning Has Broken, Cat Stevens; 8. The Rangers Waltz, The Moms and Dads; 9. The Lion Sleeps Tonight, Robert John; 10. Rockin Robin, Michael Jackson.

20 years ago

27 May 2002

Residents happy with the council

A State Government survey has revealed Greater Dandenong residents are happy with the overall performance and services of the council. Mayor Paul Donovan said the only area of the survey that revealed a decline in resident satisfaction was in the appearance of public places in the city.

5 years ago

22 May 2017

Foodworks brothers running the show

Brothers Ferdi and Feim Tairi remember finishing their schooldays and running from Dandenong High School to their parent’s Menzies Avenue food works store. They officially joined the Dandenong North family business, Menzies Cellars, when they finished their schooling. Ferdi and Feim are now 32 and 30 and while dad Terry still regularly lends a hand, the brothers run the show. “The business has been here since 1955,” Ferdi said. “It’s been with the family for nearly 18 years. Mum and Dad have lived here more than 50 years.” He said that they intended to stay long-term. “We love Dandenong, we live, work and love Dandenong.”

