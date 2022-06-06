Rob’s crowning glory for Jubilee

By Cam Lucadou-Wells

Dandenong’s famous British butcher Rob Boyle has gone all out for Queen Elizabeth II’s platinum jubilee.

His store’s window display on Lonsdale Street was richly decked out with Union Jack flages, plates, crochet, tea sets, a nodding-head figurine and all things Britain in homage to the Queen’s 70 years on the throne.

Meanwhile, Mr Boyle conjured Jubilee sausages – a pork piccalilli and a herby version called ‘the Queen’s tipple’, as well as Battenberg sponge cakes.

The Jubilee was something that “brings people together”.

“Brits are in the streets partying – though they don’t need an excuse to do that, they’ll do it at a drop of a hat.”

He marvels at how the Queen has held herself since the crown was thrust on her many decades ago.

“She’s been the backbone of the Royal Family ever since.”

His enduring memory of Her Majesty was her unflinching “stiff upper lip” response when a man fired a gun at her as she rode a horse.

It’s inevitable that Australia will become a republic at some stage, Mr Boyle concedes.

He cautions that the Australian Head of State shouldn’t become a popularity competition.

“You don’t want a celebrity or a bloke who’s there because they’re leading in the popularity stakes.”