Homicide Squad detectives are investigating the death of a man in Dandenong North.

Emergency services were called to a property in Ashby Drive about 7.20pm on Friday 3 June.

The unresponsive man died at the scene.

A 46-year-old Dandenong North man was arrested and questioned by police.

He and the dead men were known to each other, police say.

Any information to Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 or crimestoppersvic.com.au