A Floral Muse Exhibition:

An opportunity to admire the beauty of the decorative use of flowers and plants to embellish home furnishings, create amazing public spaces and to learn plant symbolic cultural meanings.

Date and time: weekly on Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday and Friday, starting from Tuesday 10 May, 10:00am. Location: Benga, Heritage Hill Museum and Historic Gardens – 66 McCrae St, Dandenong.

Conversation circle

Join the Conversation Circle at Dandenong Library and make new friends whilst practising English in a friendly, relaxed and safe environment. This program is suitable for adults. Low to intermediate levels of English language skills are required.

When: Every Thursday during school terms 6-7.30pm.

Winter Warming Crafts

Every day a new winter themed craft activity will be available for kids to style, decorate and take home and use at Aramada Dan.

Monday 27 June – Beanie Decorating – receive a free beanie to decorate and style.

Tuesday 28 June – Ear Muff Art – receive free earmuffs to decorate.

Wednesday 29 June – Glove Puppets – create your own glove puppets.

Thursday 30 June – Hot Chocolate Mug Art – receive a mug to personalise and decorate.

Friday 1 July – Snowman Making – create your own snowman to take home.

Time: 11am to 2pm daily, free.

Foost Kids Cooking Classes:

What: Armada Dandenong Plaza is calling all mini master chefs to guess the ingredients and then create a different tasty dish every day on the second week of the school holidays.

Monday 4 July – Learn to make Traffic Light Fruit Salad Crumble

Tuesday 5 July – Stack and make a Sandwich on a Stick

Wednesday 6 July – Create edible Snowmen and Snow Balls

Thursday 7 July – Learn to make a healthy Vegie Bouquet with Corn Dip Friday

8 July – Create delicious Apple Cookies

English for Work classes at Chisholm Skills

Tuesdays 10:00 am – 2:00 pm, 311 Lonsdale Street, Dandenong.

Phone: 03 9547 2647, more information via the following link: springvalelac.org.au

Jobs Victoria Advocate

Drop-in employment information

Monday from 10:00 am – 4:00 pm at Springvale Library; Wednesday from 10:00 am – 4:00 pm at Dandenong Library; every Thursday fortnight at CoCO’S, 2-3/48 McCrae Street Dandenong; Tuesday and Friday from 10:00 am – 4:00 pm at Springvale Learning & Activities Centre.

Contact Ali Abd Ali. Phone: 0452 647 522. Email: pathways@springvalelac.org.au

Photography comp

Every year Greater Dandenong City Council produces a Community Calendar for residents which features photos taken in our municipality. Residents can submit photos taken in their local community to win cash prizes and feature in our 2023 calendar. All photos chosen to appear in the calendar will also feature in an exhibition at the Walker Street Gallery and Arts Centre later this year. Photos can be of architecture, outdoor space or something different that captures your imagination.

Prizes are $1000 for first place, $500 for second place, and $250 for third place.

Submissions close on Friday 16 September. Details: greaterdandenong.vic.gov.au/photography-competition