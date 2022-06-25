AFLW Draft Profile: Flik Crank

FELICITY ‘Flik’ CRANK:

LOCAL CLUB: Mt Martha

DOB: 19/01/04

HEIGHT: 171cm

STRENGTH: Consistency

WHAT WE SAY:

Crank is a barometer.

In each game of season 2022, Crank recorded double-figure disposals and was a mainstay as a leading tackler.

In five of her 10 matches this season, Crank applied seven or more tackles – her lowest was just two, while her highest was an impressive 11.

Like many of her teammates this season, Crank’s best game statistically came in round 2 against Gippsland Power, where she kicked a goal, had 25 disposals and applied seven tackles.

WHAT THE COACH SAYS (Nick Cox):

“She’s the heart and soul of the team, to be honest,” he said.

“She just does stuff that I am sure doesn’t go unnoticed by the next level, but her contested stuff is top end and she kicks the ball better than most, with good penetration.

“The question mark on ‘Flik’ is if she’s fit enough, but it wouldn’t be the worst idea to take a risk on Flik Crank.”