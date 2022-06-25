Looking Back

100 years ago

29 June 1922

Noble Park

The main street in Noble Park was the scene of mild excitement on Friday morning. Local ratepayers who were present were specially interested. The Railway Commissioners recently leased, with the option of purchasing, a fine property in Yarraman Road to use as a poultry farm to supply poultry to the railway refreshment rooms. The superintendent was bowling merrily along in his car on a visit to the farm and all went well till he came to the middle of the Douglas Street duck pond. He went into the pond and stayed in – at least the car did. The gentleman waded out saying things not fit for Dandenong ears. Now that the Railway Commissioners have interests here, it is hoped that they will get as tired as local ratepayers are of getting stuck in the pond at the main entrance to the railway station.

50 years ago

27 June 1972

Shops complex plan outed

The appeal against Hooker Projects Pty Ltd building a big shopping complex and hotel/motel at the corner of Stud and Heatherton Rds, Dandenong has been upheld. This follows refusals by the Melbourne and Metropolitan Board of Works and Dandenong City Council and Dandenong Chamber of Commerce and Industry at a hearing by the Town Planning Tribunal. The tribunal bases its refusal on “misuse of the land from a planning point of view”. “To permit an additional centre approximately one mile north of Dandenong would in our opinion amount to a misuse of the land from a planning point of view.”

20years ago

24 June 2002

Need to think big

Sir – I am disappointed to hear that Greater Dandenong Council has voted against the redevelopment of the town hall. Instead, we have a cheaper version consisting of a community arts and conference centre. Consider the kind of thinking that was needed when the town hall was built. Dandenong was a small town with no great asset except a market once a week – and yet the council of the time proposed and built the grand building we have today. The council must show more faith in the future of the city if it expects others to invest in it.

5 years ago

26 June 2017

School in ground zero for clean up

The disused Maralinga Primary School is a pile of rubble, despite a push from parents and councillors to reopen the school. Excavators moved onto the Keysborough site to minimise vandalism and antisocial behaviour. Maralinga closed at the end of 2014 and all pupils moved to nearly Chandler Park Primary School following a five-year merger process. In January last year, more than 100 parents backed an online petition started by Greater Dandenong Councillor Roz Blades urging the State Government to reopen the school. “With the age demographics of this area sure to change, and this being the only school site in this neighbourhood, this decision will be regretted,“ Cr Matthew Kirwan said.

Compiled by Dandenong & District Historical Society