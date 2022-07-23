Looking Back

100 years ago

27 July 1922

Hints on cooking cabbage

Most people regard cabbage as an uninteresting dish. The French who do so much more with vegetables than the English, have a different idea of the plentiful vegetable. This is an appetising way for cabbage.

Wash the cabbage and boil in the usual way in plenty of salt and water. Drain it, chop it well in the colander, or if you prefer, putting it through the food chopper. To each cupful of cabbage add a level saltspoonful of butter and a level teaspoonful of flour, stir it over the fire for three minutes. You will find that the flavour of the cabbage comes out to the full, and that it has nothing of the “green water” taste which so many people dislike.

50 years ago

27 July 1972

Smoke Zones

“An excellent idea” – this was how Mr Colin Willman, Victorian Trades Hall representative on the State Government Clean Air Committee, described a suggestion by Dandenong councillor Barry Powell that areas of Dandenong be declared smokeless zones. Mr Willman told the Journal that if the Dandenongs are to be preserved as the “green lungs” of Melbourne they would need protection not only from people from metropolitan areas but from Dandenong inhabitants. “I agree with councillor Powell’s suggestion that in five years it may be possible to have by laws formed whereby people causing smoke to be emitted in certain areas would be fined. We all have a responsibility to make sure we don’t pollute the atmosphere.”

20 years ago

22 July 2002

Rooboy to the Rescue

North Melbourne premiership player and team of the century member Glen Archer came to Dandenong on a rescue mission to help save the junior competition he credits for his success. The veteran defender has thrown his weight behind The Journal and AFL X Men’s campaign to keep the Dandenong District Junior Football League alive after it was threatened by soaring public liability insurance premiums. Archer, who donated $1000.00 to the survival fund, played for Lyndale in the DDJFL and “if it wasn’t there I wouldn’t be where I am today. I didn’t want to see kids starved of the same opportunity I had”. Archer said football gave youngsters “direction in life” and helped to keep them off the streets and out of trouble.

5 years ago

24 July 2017

Elevated rail process is stacking up

The first of four rail beams across Corrigan Road in Noble Park is in place. It was installed on Monday 17 July, in a first for Caulfield to Dandenong level crossing removal project. About 200 beams are needed to create Noble Park’s new section of elevated rail, which will remove the crossings at Corrigan, Heatherton, and Chandler Roads. Nearly 10,000 vehicles use Corrigan Road each day, battling boom gates that are closed for 72 minutes in each two-hour morning peak. The project is expected to be completed late next year.

Compiled by Dandenong & District Historical Society