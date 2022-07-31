Libraries get STEAM-y

Fun science is set to hit Greater Dandenong with a full burst of STEAM.

During August, the STEAM Festival brings Science,Technology, Engineering, Arts and Maths to life in Greater Dandenong Libraries.

Highlights include National Science Week activities on the theme of glass – a Think Tank Beyond Glass for kids and an Art Series Crystal Sculpture Workshop for adults.

There are also community puzzles at Springvale Community Hub, and a performance of the Flying Bookworm as part of Children’s Book Week.

Each Friday, there will be a family film night.

STEAM-themed activities will also be held as part of regular library programs such as Musical Code Club and Libraries After Dark.

Details: greaterdandenong.vic.gov.au/steam-festival