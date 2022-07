Toboggans, ice sculpting and snow play was part of the wintry fun at Springvale Snow Fest on Sunday 31 July.

Returning after a two-year hiatus, an enormous rugged-up crowd filled Buckingham Avenue for live music, foods, crafts and fireworks.

Mt Buller provided the ample drifts of snow. And its ambassador and world champion freestyle-skier Jacqui Cooper was on hand to meet fans.

Photographer ROB CAREW captured the thrills and chills on the day.