A man has been charged over an assault of a 79-year-old woman in central Dandenong in June.

The woman was taken to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries after the alleged assault on Walker Street about 9.40am on Tuesday 14 June.

A 27-year-old Dandenong man was charged with intentionally and recklessly causing injury, aggravated assault of a female and unlawful assault.

He was remanded to appear at Melbourne Magistrates’ Court on 30 July.