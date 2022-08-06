Looking Back

100 years ago

3 August 1922

Dandenong High School

On Friday last a team from Warragul High School visited Dandenong to play matches in connection with the Gippsland Secondary School. Three well fought contests were witnessed, Dandenong proving victors with two wins and a draw.

Hockey – Warragul nil, Dandenong nil

Basketball – Dandenong 11 goals, Warragul 10 goals

Football – Dandenong 8.13, Warragul 5.6

As a result of the matches Dandenong has won the premiership of the Western Sub association in football and basketball and for the premiership of the whole association and have to play St Patricks Collage Sale (football) and Bairnsdale High School (basketball). Leongatha High School having won the hockey minor premiership play the final against Bairnsdale.

50 years ago

1 August 1972

Petrol Stations Shut

Several petrol stations in the Dandenong, Springvale, Clayton, and Oakleigh areas were forced to close at the weekend because they ran out of petrol. Several other stations scraped through the weekend, but don’t know where their next supply of petrol is coming from. A spokesman for the BP depot in Greens Rd, Dandenong said local petrol stations had been receiving somewhat rationed supplies of petrol. The Shell service station in Corrigan and Noble St Noble Park closed at the weekend. The Manger of the Ampol station in Springvale Rd Springvale, said he would be right for another week. Bob Borland, manager of a Shell service station in Dandenong Rd Oakleigh said the situation was “grim.” He had to reduce his 24-hour service by nine hours and put off nine casual staff.

20years ago

5 August 2002

Bus Service the smart way

Springvale’s long awaited Smart Bus system starts today (Monday) with the promise of more reliable, efficient, and accessible service. Transport Minister, Peter Batchelor said the system featured ‘real time’ tracking technology that would give delayed buses priority at traffic lights to allow them to run on schedule. Smart Bus was a “pilot, cross town service” with connections between railway stations, shopping centres and other community centres. “Buses are a key part of public transport, providing excellent links between the spokes of our train network that can easily be adapted to meet changing passenger needs.” The Smart Bus system will be on routes 888 and 889, operated by Dandenong-based Grenda’s bus service between Nunawading and Chelsea railway stations via Forest Hill, Brandon Park, and Springvale shopping centres.

5 years ago

7 August 2017

Gotta show for snow

Snow Fest brought a winter wonderland into Springvale, delighting tens of thousands of people as they stepped onto a piece of Mr Buller in the middle of Springvale. Early estimates are that more than 40,000 people enjoyed playing in 80 tons of snow fresh from the mountain at the Springvale Snow Fest on Sunday 31 July. The event in Buckingham and Balmoral avenues gave visitors a chance to slide and snowboard on real and created snow. They also enjoyed rides, entertainment, fireworks and more.

Compiled by Dandenong & District Historical Society