By Jonty Ralphsmith

Join ABC TV’s Q+A audience

ABC will be running a free return bus service for Q+A audience members from Dandenong to ABC Southbank Studios on Thursday 11 August, live from 8.30pm. A panel of decision makers and commentators will be discussing and debating national issues. Bus departs about 6.30pm and returns, departing Melbourne CBD about 9.40pm.

To hop on the bus and be part of the audience register your interest via the following link and in response to Q.15 write: City of Greater Dandenong.

ABC will be in touch with details if you are successful.

Details: www.abc.net.au/qanda/studio-audience/

Noble Park Art Show

We invite artists of all ages and experience to enter our October 2022 show! This years Open 1st Prize is $500 and our Junior 1st Prize is $200. It’s only $5 per artwork for open artists to enter and for junior artists the entry is FREE. Noble Park Community Centre Art Show will take place from 14-16 October.

Entries close Friday 30 September 2022, 4pm! To enter click the link: https://www.npccartshow.org/2022-show/enter

Men’s Shed

Keysborough Men’s Shed is a group based on old-fashioned mateship. It provides a place where men can feel included and safe, and is a tonic for their health and wellbeing. Activities include woodwork projects, cooking for lunches, welding, maintenance around the place and assistance to the community.

It’s in the reserve outside the rear of Resurrection Primary School, 402 Corrigan Road, Keysborough (enter driveway opposite 16 Loxwood Avenue).

Fridays 9am to 2pm. Details: Michael Howlett, 0408 545 196.

Fun for retirees

Waverley Gardens Combined Probus Club is seeking new members from Dandenong North, Noble Park and Springvale North. In addition to other activities, members meet for coffee and listen to a guest speaker.

From 9.45am to noon on the last Tuesday of the month at Southern Community Centre, 27 Rupert Dr, Mulgrave. Details: Don, 9560 6046.

Photography competition

Every year Greater Dandenong City Council produces a Community Calendar for residents which features photos taken in our municipality. Residents can submit photos taken in their local community to win cash prizes and feature in the 2023 calendar. All photos chosen to appear in the calendar will also feature in an exhibition at the Walker Street Gallery and Arts Centre later this year. Photos can be of architecture, outdoor space or something different that captures your imagination.

Prizes are $1000 for first place, $500 for second place, and $250 for third place.

Submissions close on Friday 16 September. Details: greaterdandenong.vic.gov.au/photography-competition

Conversation circle

Join the Conversation Circle at Dandenong Library and make new friends whilst practising English in a friendly, relaxed and safe environment. This program is suitable for adults. Low to intermediate levels of English language skills are required.

When: Every Thursday during school terms 6-7.30pm.

Jobs Victoria Advocate

Drop-in employment information.

Monday from 10am–4pm at Springvale Library; Wednesday from 10am–4pm at Dandenong Library; every Thursday fortnight at CoCO’S, 2-3/48 McCrae Street Dandenong; Tuesday and Friday from 10am–4pm at Springvale Learning & Activities Centre.

Contact Ali Abd Ali. Phone: 0452 647 522. Email: pathways@springvalelac.org.au

Winter warmers: neurographic art workshop

This winter take a deep exhale, make a cup of tea and lose yourself in an abstract art piece using chalk pastels facilitated by Artist and Educator Yaz Gaté. This relaxing abstract technique (neurographic art) was coined by Russian psychologist Pavel Piskarev in 2014. Workshop suitable for all artistic abilities.

Tuesday 9 August 2022, 7:00pm -8:30pm, online via zoom.

Neighbourhood Watch public forum

Q&A and information session with guest speaker Inspector Peter Koger from Victoria Police.

Wednesday 28 September 7.30pm at Paddy O’Donoghue Centre, 18-34 Buckley Street, Noble Park

Miniature Crystal Sculpture Workshop

Join Melbourne artist Emme Orbach and learn how to create unique miniature crystal sculptures using recycled materials from Greater Dandenong’s industrial area. Orbach will teach you how to hand-build small-scale sculptures using recycled metal, wire, wood, and plastic. Take home your own science crystal kit with special instructions on how to grow crystal geodes for your newly built sculptural creation.

Thursday 25 August 2022, 10:00am -12:00pm, Walker Street Gallery.

Creative Writing Group at The Open Door:

You are invited to an organic creative writing group where we awaken our inner writer and spark our imagination in this encouraging workshop. We will share creative writing prompts, stories and ideas, and do a couple of fun writing activities together. New writers welcome.

When: Thursday 11 August 10am-12pm. Where: The Open Door, 110 Ann Street, Dandenong. A gold coin donation is welcome. Please contact Jo or Tayla on 9791 8664 or theopendoor@ssjg.org.au to book in or for more info.

Dandenong Wetlands Planting Day

Bring the family and join us at Dandenong Wetlands to plant some seedlings. One of the best ways we can assist in protecting the natural biodiversity of Bunurong Country is by replacing non-native vegetation with local native species. You can assist by participating in our community planting days. Come along and discover local open spaces and enjoy a free lunch.

Saturday 13 August 10am-1pm at Dandenong Wetlands, 270 Stud Road, Dandenong North

Captured Exhibition

In the exhibition Captured, three contemporary artists: Steven Cybulka, Emme Orbach and Noah Spivak will explore the materiality of industry. As artists, they are all process driven and allow their respective mediums to determine the outcome of their works. Prompting a series of possible questions for the audience to consider and playing with time to be Captured now.

Exhibition Dates Tuesday 16 August – Thursday 29 September

Walker Street Gallery is open Tuesday to Friday, 12pm-4pm.