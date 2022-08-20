Local schools shine at 2022 Schools on Stage extravaganza

Bunjil Place Theatre was abuzz on Thursday 11 August, as local schools participated in the 10th annual Schools on Stage music spectacular.

Endeavour Hills’ Maranatha Christian School were crowned the Schools on Stage champions for 2022, taking out the Premier Division with their musical performance of Annie.

The school also took home the award for Best Individual Performer, which was awarded to student Corey Major for his role as antagonist Rooster.

Hosted by Australian singer Aydan Calafiore of The Voice fame, more than 200 young performers representing eight local schools participated in the stage show, celebrating the performing arts talents of Casey’s young people.

Kambrya College were runners up in the Premier Division with their production of The Addams family (school edition) and also took out the Audience Choice Award for 2022.

Cranbourne East Secondary College was awarded Best Song for their performance of My Home from the musical Matilda, while Casey Grammar School won the Best Team Work Award.

City of Casey Chair of Administrators Noelene Duff PSM said it was fantastic to see local schools put their talents to the test.

“The audience was treated to an entertaining showcase of music, song and dance by the stars of the future,” she said.

“I would like to thank all our schools who participated in this year’s musical extravaganza and congratulations to the winners and runners up.

“I would also like to thank the judging panel for generously providing their time — Bronwen Coleman, Carmen Powell and Sean Van Geyzel, all of who are highly respected members of the performing arts community.”