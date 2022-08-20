Manufacturing into the future

By Jonty Ralphsmith

The state government is supporting advanced manufacturers in Dandenong to inject more than $150 million into the region and create 230 jobs.

It positions the southeast to expand as a hub for production excellence and a magnet for investment and high-skill jobs.

Dandenong hosts almost 1,400 manufacturing businesses and more than 21,000 workers.

They transform a range of advanced materials into new products, creating components for space, aerospace, defence, mobility and medical technologies.

The highly skilled jobs that have been created in the region include engineering, production and technical roles in mechanical, mechatronics, electrical and digital technologies.

“Advanced manufacturing is going from strength to strength in Dandenong and we’re backing the area to cement its place as a nation-leading hub for high-skill jobs and investment,” Dandenong MP Gabrielle Williams said.

The Government is helping the state’s advanced manufacturers to grow, innovate and stimulate job creation through initiatives including the $2 billion Breakthrough Victoria Fund and the $40 million Victorian Industry Investment Fund, which was included in the 2022/23 Budget.

South East Melbourne Manufacturers Alliance (SEMMA) said it was delighted with the support.

“Manufacturing continues to be a major employer in the greater South East Melbourne area so support for manufacturing translates into creation of additional meaningful, full-time jobs,” SEMMA chief executive Vonda Fenwick said.

Nissan Casting was among the companies highlighted by the state government, having invested about $11 million in the last few years and employs 170 people.

Spee3d has recently opened a larger facility in the region and indicated location was the appeal of Greater Dandenong.

“90 per cent of our product that goes into our printers is from the Dandenong region so it was about setting up in a central area where we could have access to our supplies,” Spee3d chief executive Byron Kennedy said.

Curiously, in a media release, the state government also highlighted ‘skincare giant BWX’ as being among the companies based in Dandenong.

Yet, a BWX spokesperson confirmed the company has transferred to Clayton with the lease expiring at the Dandenong facility on 30 June 2022.

“BWX recently ceased operating from its Dandenong facility following the completion of its new manufacturing, warehouse and support facility in Clayton, Melbourne which is double the size,” A BWX spokesperson said.

“This modern new facility delivers an operational step change for BWX, transforming the business from semi-automatic, “agricultural” processes (with 8 production lines) to a highly automated and lower cost facility with 4 production lines.”

None of BWX, Nissan Casting or Spee3d, all mentioned in the government media release, could confirm the detail of the support they had received.

A source told Star Journal that the specifics of the support is known by the companies, and would be publicly confirmed within the next two weeks.

In February, the Liberals and Nationals announced a $2.5 billion ‘bringing manufacturing home’ policy to bolster the sector in Victoria.

Shadow minister for manufacturing Bridget Vallence believes the government has been playing catch-up ever since – but said the Liberals and Nationals welcome investment in manufacturing.

“Like all announcements by the Andrews Labor Government, they splash a big headline but provide the community with very little detail,” Ms Vallence said.

“Nowhere in the announcement does the Labor Government actually say how much of taxpayers’ money they are investing in these manufacturing initiatives or what support they are providing.

“It is yet another example of this Labor Government failing to be transparent about how much of taxpayers’ money they are spending on projects.”

“Our policy, however, will establish an industry-led Manufacturing Taskforce to develop and shape Victoria’s manufacturing strategy, ensuring our investments develop capability to produce critical supplies locally, and back Victorian makers ahead of overseas competitors.

“We’ll work together with industry and put specific industry plans in place for individual sectors to scale up manufacturing, skill our workforce and create the jobs of the future.”

“We won’t pick winners or losers.

“We want all Victorians and businesses throughout the supply chain to benefit from our commitment to rebuild manufacturing in Victoria with quality products in sectors such as health and medicine, clean energy and recycling, food and beverage, transport and defence.”

The manufacturing industry is worth around $30 billion to the Victorian economy each year, providing more than 27 per cent to the nation’s manufacturing output.