Writers Festival free talks

Greater Dandenong is set to host two free author talks as part of the Melbourne Writers Festival 2022.

Crime research graduate Akuch Kuol Anyieth will speak on her memoir Unknown at Dandenong Library on 8 September.

In conversation with Nana Owusu, Anyieth will reflect on her journey from civil war in Sudan to her new life in Australia.

Her first-time book is a tale of sadness, anger, humour, determination, survival and love.

On 11 September, writer Else Fitzgerald will talk about her short-story collection Everything Feels Like the End of the World.

Fitzgerald, in conversation with Kate Mildenhall at Springvale Library, explores possible futures including one similar to Australia today to one that’s thousands of years into an unrecognisable future.

Akuch Kuol Anyieth appears at Dandenong Library, 225 Lonsdale Street, Dandenong on Thursday 8 September, 7.30pm-9pm.

Else Fitzgerald appears at Springvale Library, 5 Hillcrest Grove, Springvale on Sunday 11 September, 3pm-4.30pm.

Both events are free.

Details: greaterdandenong.vic.gov.au/melbourne-writers-festival or 1300 630 920.