Carpentry inspires sculptor

By Jonty Ralphsmith

Sculptor Steven Cybulka is among the artists displaying work at the Seen Exhibition in the Walker Street Art Gallery.

With a background in carpentry, Mr Cybulka is displaying three pieces of art all made from building materials and sundries.

He uses art as a form of self-expression, and is hoping to use timber to evoke emotion in his viewers.

“I’ve always had this understanding of how we experience space and how changes can affect us physically, emotionally, spiritually, emotionally so that has led on to me doing an art course and honours,” he said.

But it was always sculpture that he felt connected to, able to use as a vehicle for artistic voice.

“Can you get someone to feel something or alter their state a little bit,” he considers as he does his work.

“I want to dig deep into myself.

“I really enjoy that I have my skillset because I can be organic with these artistic timber materials that are normally planned with set dimensions: I can back myself to freestyle and create an element of surprise.”