Top cop takes your questions

Victoria Police’s local area commander Peter Koger will be on hand to answer questions at Greater Dandenong Neighbourhood Watch’s ‘big public forum’.

Inspector Koger is guest speaker for the Q & A at Noble Park, which includes a light supper.

GDNW president Dawn Vernon said it was a chance for the public to ask about local policing and safety issues.

The group headed by Ms Vernon for more than a decade is also in need of volunteers. Tasks include dropping off GDNW newsletters, manning stalls at large events or committee positions.

“Any help that anyone can give is welcome,” Ms Vernon said.

“It’s ideal for retirees who have expertise and are looking for something to do.”

The group’s Facebook page followers have grown to more than 5000. It posts regular alerts on issues such as scams, fire risks, personal security and missing people.

It also sells one-way security screws for vehicle number plates, as well as personal alarms.

Ms Vernon says she is also available to speak at community groups and retirement villages.

Her message is that crime can happen anywhere – regardless of where you live.

“Everyone has got to be aware of their situation.”

The Big Public Forum and AGM is at Paddy O’Donoghue Centre, 18 Buckley Street, Noble Park on Wednesday 28 September, 7.30pm.

Details: Dawn, 0407 325 030 or president@nhwgreaterdandenong.org